Howard County Fire battles a townhome fire in Jessup

JESSUP, Md. — Howard County Fire is investigating the cause of a townhouse fire that injured one person Wednesday.

The fire happened in the 8100 block of Sheffield Court in Jessup.

According to the fire department, the fire had extended into the two adjacent townhouses.

One resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze had been knocked down. It is unclear at this time how many people were displaced by the fire.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.