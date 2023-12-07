Watch Now
Howard County Fire battles a townhome fire in Jessup

Posted at 10:20 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 22:29:39-05

JESSUP, Md. — Howard County Fire is investigating the cause of a townhouse fire that injured one person Wednesday.

The fire happened in the 8100 block of Sheffield Court in Jessup.

According to the fire department, the fire had extended into the two adjacent townhouses.

One resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze had been knocked down. It is unclear at this time how many people were displaced by the fire.

