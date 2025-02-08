Howard County expands resources for federal workers

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Federal employees in Howard County are feeling the heat as uncertainty looms over their jobs and benefits.

According to County Executive Calvin Ball, roughly 50,000 federal workers live there.

Ball is expanding aid for them and other federal workers facing job cuts or buyouts.

It includes sped up ways to apply for county government positions and added hours for career counseling.

There will also be a federal worker's career fair later this month.

Ball added there is also food assistance if needed, as well as housing aid.

"Our Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development is now offering foreclosure prevention assistance to households who are facing unexpected financial crises and are behind on their mortgage payment. We are expanding eligibility for this program and encourage any federal employees who may have a lot, who have their housing at risk to apply," said County Executive Ball.

Ball said most of these services are being offered because employees are working overtime to help.

To apply for assistance or learn more, click here.