Howard County Executive announces construction of new library in Columbia

A massive library is coming to Columbia's Lakefront. County Executive Calvin Ball announced the project Thursday morning. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/howard-county-executive-announces-construction-of-new-library-in-columbia
Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 30, 2023
A massive library is coming to Columbia's Lakefront.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced the project Thursday morning.

The library will be 100,000 square feet, more than twice the size of any current county library.

Ball says the announcement is a reflection of what he wants to do for the county's future.

"It is critical that here, some of the most accessible but enviable property in Howard County we will have a palace for the people where not only can people aspire and learn what was, what is, but think about what can be. It'll be an inspiration and a place where people can continue to aspire to be their best selves," Ball said.

The library was originally going to be built in the Merriweather District in Columbia.

Instead, that proposed site will be turned into affordable housing.

The project is still in the planning stage.

Construction is expected to start no later than 2026.

