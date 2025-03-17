Watch Now
Howard County creates ECON task force to combat recent layoffs

County Executive Calvin Ball launched the ECON task force to tackle the challenges with recent federal layoffs.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County continues to invest in its economic future.

County Executive Calvin Ball launched the ECON task force to tackle the challenges with recent federal layoffs.

It'll be made up of industry leaders and experts to help drive job growth, attract investment, speed up business permitting, and keep Howard County competitive in today's economy.

Ball continues to offer resources, career services, and solutions for federal workers in Maryland.

Howard County alone represents 10% of the workforce impacted by government cuts.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
