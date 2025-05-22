Howard County cities rank high on a national best places to live list

HOWARD CO., Md. — Ellicott City and Columbia have been named among the top five best places to live in Maryland, according to a new national ranking.

Ellicott City ranks 13th nationally on the U.S. News and World Report's 250 Best Places to Live list for 2025-2026.

"Whether perusing the shops on Historic Main Street or enjoying a delicious meal on Route 40 or enjoying nature at one of the picturesque parks, there is no shortage of things to do in Ellicott City,” said County Executive Calvin Ball, in a statement.

Columbia is ranked as the 4th best place to live in Maryland and 117th on the overall list.

Both cities got high marks for having a lower unemployment rate than the national average.

Other cities in Maryland that made the list are Bethesda, Rockville, Towson, and Bowie.

The best place to live in the U.S. according to this list is Johns Creek, Georgia

This year, U.S. News and World Report evaluated more than 850 cities nationwide to determine the rankings.

The rankings are based on a formula that factors in five indexes: quality of life, value, desirability, job market and net migration.

You can check out the entire list here.