Howard County Board of Education officially adjusts high school start times

HOWARD COUNTY — At a meeting on Thursday, the Howard County Board of Education officially school start times for the 2023-2024 academic year.

High schools will begin at 8:00 a.m., among other changes.

RELATED: Howard County administrators set to vote on changing high school start times

The new start times will take effect next school year, with the official date being August 28, 2023.

The plan adopted by the Board results in start times occurring in three tiers. Some schools may start slightly before or after the stated time for each tier.

Schools in Tier 1 will begin at 8:00 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. These include all 13 high schools, several middle schools, Cedar Lane School and Homewood Center.

Schools in Tier 2 will begin at 8:40 a.m. These include a combination of middle and elementary schools with middle schools dismissing at 3:25 p.m. and elementary schools dismissing at 3:10 p.m.

Schools in Tier 3 will begin at 9:15 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m. These include the remainder of elementary schools.

The board says that the current school year will not be effected.

For more information on the start times, click here