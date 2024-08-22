Howard Co. Executive releases new neighborhood traffic calming policy to reduce speeding

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a new neighborhood traffic calming policy in an effort to reduce speeding and increase safety.

He says it was developed by the Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and Office of Transportation, in cooperation with Howard County’s Police Department, Department of Fire and Rescue Services, and the Howard County Public School System.

Some of the measures included in the policy are speed humps, raised intersections, roundabouts, signage, rumble strips, roadway striping, and more.

“Neighborhood traffic calming is an important part of our efforts to ensure greater safety and accessibility on residential roadways across our community,” said County Executive Ball. “Through this updated policy, Howard County is taking another major step forward to promote greater safety, slower speeds, and a truly multimodal vision in our neighborhoods. This builds upon our historic investments in Complete Streets infrastructure to make our streets accessible to all.”

According to officials, locations must meet a minimum score to qualify for traffic calming measures.

Those applications will be reviewed by DPW, during that process, DPW will engage with community members through public meetings to talk about proposals for transportation improvements.

Applications will be prioritized based on scores.

“The county’s traffic calming policy underscores Howard County’s commitment to addressing the needs and safety of all residents. It aligns with our Complete Streets policy, highlighting the importance of an open and transparent process. This approach ensures that the needs of historically underserved communities are prioritized, using equity emphasis area data to guide decision-making,” said Clarence Dickerson, Administrator of Howard County Office of Transportation.

County Executive Ball's office says in his approved FY2025 budget, he included an additional $500,000 to implement the policy.

If you would like to learn more about the policy, click here.