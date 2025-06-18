How you can see Maryland Zoo's new baby giraffe!

You can meet Maryland Zoo's newest giraffe.

Starting Friday, the Zoo will be offering special passes to allow a limited number of visitors to see Titali and her mother inside the Giraffe House.

The Giraffe House has been closed since Kipipeo gave birth to Titali in late March.

Maryland Zoo

The special passes will cost $25 for non-members and $20 for members and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The idea of these limited visits is to get Titali ready to meet the world.

"The visiting pass lets us bring small, scheduled groups of people inside to help with Titali's acclimation until we'll be able to fully reopen the Giraffe House later this summer," says the Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo, Erin Cantrell-Grimm.

The money made by the Zoo from the passes will go toward supporting giraffe care and conservation, as well as future growth of the Zoo's giraffe herd.

