Scrolling through social media has become the norm for many children and teens.

77% of high schoolers reported frequent daily social media use in a 2023 national survey by the CDC, but experts say using these apps too much can be harmful.

VIDEO: How parents can keep social media safe How parents can keep social media safe

Tracy Hurley is with the child protection team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

She says most experts recommend waiting until a child is in the 8th grade before allowing social media, but since everyone develops differently, she says to answer the following questions.

"Are they mature enough?" asks Hurley.

"Are they responsible with their belongings? Can they take care of the other belongings that they have in the home? And can they follow the other types of rules that you have already set in place at home or at school?"

Hurley says if the answer is no to any of these questions, you may want to wait. It's also important for the parent to be ready to have the child have social media and monitor your child's interactions online. There are apps which can help you do that.

Keep communication open about their online experiences. Set clear rules and limits for social media use.

Finally, be prepared for difficult conversations around things they've seen or done online.

The CDC says it's also important for parents to educate themselves about new devices and websites their child is using that can make it easier for them to understand what they're doing online.