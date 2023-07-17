How not to rob a bank: Moped crash during getaway leads to suspects capture in Glen Burnie bank robbery

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — On its face, it seemed like any other bank robbery—-this time at the Wells Fargo on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

“The report came in as a male and possibly a female entered the bank,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “One of them brandished a handgun and demanded money from the teller.”

According to charging documents, one of the suspects had on a gas mask and the other had a colorful hat with glasses as they announced the robbery, ordered everyone to ground at gunpoint and warned the clerks not to touch any buttons.

Seemingly a text book robbery netting them more than $20,000 in cash except for a few kinks in their plan.

“The suspects then fled on a moped,” added Limansky.

That’s right, what turned out to be two grown men shot down ordnance road on a moped that topped out at 40 miles per hour.

Motorized bike or not, the duo eluded police for some six miles before their luck ran out here in the 1500 block of South Hanover Street.

A GPS tucked inside the stolen loot helped police track the money, and officers captured both men after they crashed the moped and tried to escape on foot.

“We don’t usually have people fleeing the scenes of bank robberies on mopeds so it did raise an eyebrow,” said Limansky, “but thankfully, the officers were on scene relatively quickly and were able to apprehend the suspects.”

A few more rookie mistakes appear to have helped in the suspects’ capture since witnesses saw the two men as they put on their masks outside the bank and by hitting the bank on a Saturday morning with so many customers inside, there was no shortage of witnesses and the two men now each face a series of more than 50 charges including Armed Robbery, Assault and False Imprisonment.