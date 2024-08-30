How lower gas prices are impacting labor day weekend

BALTIMORE — It's the last hurrah.

The last holiday of summer and the unofficial end of the season

And some people are getting one more trip in on this three-day, labor day weekend.

It's a little easier on your wallet this year. Gas prices are down statewide, about 42 cents per gallon less than this time a year ago.

That's good news for this Baltimore family.

We're going to the Usher concert in Philadelphia this weekend. Yay! Usher baby," Whitney from Baltimore said.

They were going on this girls' road trip, holiday or not and lower gas prices are a bonus.

"It helped, I would say it helped, yes. It helped us make sure we would have an affordable trip," Ziada from Baltimore said.

More people are expected to travel this weekend than they did at this time last year. Nine percent more, AAA says, capping off a record-breaking summer travel season.

"I've gone to Atlanta several times so I definitely have seen the prices decrease for sure," Ziada said.

Now if you're headed to Ocean City or other parts of the Eastern Shore, the Maryland Department of Transportation suggests that you avoid the traffic jams.

They say leave early in the morning, or later in the evening.

They're estimating that approximately 350,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge this weekend alone.