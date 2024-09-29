Watch Now
How bout' them O's, next stop the AL wild-card round

The O’s beat the Twins 6-2. Postseason series set.

The birds now have their eyes set on the Kansas City Royals in the AL wild-card series.

Here’s how we got there.

Tale of Tape:

Twin’s Carlos Satnana hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second.

Score: 1-0 Twins

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit his first homer in the bottom of the third.

Score: 2-0 Twins

James McCann blasted a three-run homer to left field in the top of the 5th.

Score: 3-2 O’s

Jordan Westburg logged in for a two-run single in the top of the 7th.

Score: 5-2 O’s

Heston Kjerstad hit a solo homer in the top of the 8th.

Final Score: 6-2 0’s

James McCann was dubbed the player of the game.

Game 1 for the O’s vs. the Royals is Tuesday, October, first at Camden Yards.

