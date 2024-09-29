How bout' them O's, next stop the AL wild-card round

The O’s beat the Twins 6-2. Postseason series set.
The birds now have their eyes set on the Kansas City Royals in the AL wild-card series.
The series is set. pic.twitter.com/gG4uSYi4rq— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2024
Here’s how we got there.
Tale of Tape:
Twin’s Carlos Satnana hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second.
Score: 1-0 Twins
DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit his first homer in the bottom of the third.
Score: 2-0 Twins
James McCann blasted a three-run homer to left field in the top of the 5th.
Score: 3-2 O’s
Jordan Westburg logged in for a two-run single in the top of the 7th.
Score: 5-2 O’s
Heston Kjerstad hit a solo homer in the top of the 8th.
Final Score: 6-2 0’s
James McCann was dubbed the player of the game.
Ninety-won dubs. pic.twitter.com/zaMKDzteQd— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2024
Game 1 for the O’s vs. the Royals is Tuesday, October, first at Camden Yards.