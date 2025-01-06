How people in Baltimore City spent their first snow day of 2025

BALTIMORE — Most Marylanders were snowed in Monday.

It was the first major storm of the 2025 winter season, with some areas getting as much as eight inches of snowfall.

WMAR-2 News crews went out to see how people spent their snow day.

Here's what we found in Baltimore City. Baltimore City residents lend a helping hand during first major winter storm

Sunday night Mayor Brandon Scott issued a local State of Emergency that remains in effect, as the region remains under a winter storm warning until 1am Tuesday.

The City deployed 250 Department of Transportation snow vehicles along with hundreds of other contractors to respond to cleanup efforts.

In a mid-day update the City reported more than four inches of snowfall.

City government offices were closed Monday and could reopen as soon as January 7.

After delay, the Harbor Connector is back in service, although Charm City Circulator services remain suspended the rest of Monday.

Residents in Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East, Perkins Homes, and Little Italy can park their cars in the City-owned parking facilities listed below until 7am Tuesday, with extensions possible.

Little Italy Parking Garage

400 S. Central Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

West Street Garage

40 E. West Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21230

Caroline Street Garage

805 S. Caroline Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Fleet & Eden Garage

501 S. Eden Street

Baltimore, MD 21205

Cars parked in snow zones during plowing may be towed, and can be found by calling 311.

A Code Blue Extreme Cold Declaration is in effect, through Saturday, January 11, meaning shelters and warming centers will be open.

Residents can call (443) 695-7378 to be connected to emergency shelter.