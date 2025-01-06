ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Most Marylanders were snowed in Monday.

It was the first major storm of the 2025 winter season, with some areas getting as much as eight inches of snowfall.

WMAR-2 News crews went out to see how people spent their snow day.

Here's what we found in Anne Arundel County. How Anne Arundel County residents spent their first snow day of 2025

By midday, Annapolis reported 6 to 7 inches of snowfall.

Mayor Gavin Buckley declared a local state of emergency that remains in effect, as a Winter Weather Warning continues until 1am Tuesday.

Buckley set the following timeline for road clearing.

Snow Emergency Routes will be made passable within 30 hours of the end of the snowfall.

Snow Connector Routes will be made passable within 42 hours of the end of the snowfall.

All other routes will be made passable within 66 hours of the end of the snowfall.

Meanwhile, Annapolis City Code requires property owners to clear public sidewalks in the side and rear of properties within three hours after snow or sleet has stopped, or by 11am following overnight snowfall.

A second round of snow is possible starting around 8pm Monday, which could amount to an additional 2 to 3 inches.

Complimentary parking is available at the four City garages: Park Place (1 Park Place), Knighton (1A Colonial Place), Gotts (45 Northwest Street) and Hillman (150 Gorman Street).

Annapolis Transit is currently operating on a Saturday schedule, with service ending at 7pm Monday.

Residents can call 410-263-7964 to check transit status.

Annapolis also has opened the Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street, as a temporary emergency warming center at the following times:



Today, January 56 2025 through Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 7 a.m. (continuous operations)

Tuesday, January 7th, 2025, at 7:00 pm until Wednesday morning at 7:00 am

Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, at 7:00 pm until Thursday morning at 7:00 am

Thursday, January 9th, 2025, at 7:00 pm until Friday morning at 7:00 am

For more information residents can call 410-768-5522.