How a local organization keeps more than just your bike wheels turning

BALTIMORE — Need a bike repair? Can't afford a shop? Well one nonprofit is hoping to do more than just keep your bike up and running.

Bikemore's mobile bike shop provides free access to bike repair services for those who aren't able to take their bike to the shop.

Whether it's a flat tire, an issue with your chain, or even your pedals, the mobile shop is there for you.

They can also help with scooters and more.

But the repairs aren't the only thing they offer.

As representatives from the organization repairs your bike, they also offer tips and tricks to help you learn how to make these repairs on your own.

Bikemore is all about getting around without the need of your car or local transportation.

When they do these repairs they don't even drive themselves to the destination....they use their bikes to bring their tools and equipment to help those in the community.

They also educate on different bike routes and trails around Baltimore to be able to traverse more easily throughout the city.

They usually make repairs at Lake Montebello on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

to learn more about Bikemore and their mobile bike shop, click here.