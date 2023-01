Housing prices continue to rise across the country, despite a slowdown in buying in the second half of 2022.

According to ATTOM, a real estate research company, homes sold for 21% more in 2022 than they did in 2021, 78% more than they did in 2020.

With the median profit nationwide last year at $112,000.

That's the largest it's been in the United States since 2008.

In Baltimore though, prices seemed to stay the same, seeing a rise of under 3%.