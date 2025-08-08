House Republicans oppose settlement payment to pro-Palestine activists

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Governor Moore opposing a settlement payment to a pro-Palestine activist group.

The Board of Public Works approved a $100,000 settlement in the lawsuit against the University of Maryland by Students for Justice in Palestine.

In the letter they say, "The State of Maryland cannot incentivize anti-Semitism, and that is, in our view, the only way to characterize this action. This "student organization" operates as a de facto wing of Hamas. That the taxpayer dollars of hardworking Marylanders are being used to support this radical organization and their attorneys is unconscionable."

The letter then asks "what message does this send to Jewish students on the campus of the University of Maryland, or across the entire university system as a whole?"

We reached out to the Governor's Office for a statement and they offered "no comment" regarding the letter.

To read the full letter, click below.