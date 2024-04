BALTIMORE — House of Ruth Maryland wants survivors to thrive.

The non-profit that helps victims of intimate partner violence held its spring luncheon today.

Our Good Morning Maryland anchors Randall Newsome and Megan Knight emceed the event.

It was a chance to show how donations can make a real impact.

Survivors and inspirational speakers told their stories of how the house helped them.

100% of the proceeds from the luncheon go to fund the life-saving programs the House of Ruth provides.