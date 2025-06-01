House of Ruth Maryland hosts resource fair to support survivors of intimate partner violence

House of Ruth Maryland held its first annual resource fair Saturday at the Community Engagement Center on North Charles Street, connecting women with critical resources and organizations in the community.

The fair aimed to create access to essential services and show women they're not alone in facing intimate partner violence.

"House of Ruth Maryland is a nonprofit that helps individuals who are going through intimate partner violence so we help them with legal assistance, with grocery assistance, rental assistance, anything that they need in order to help them navigate the situation," said Vivian Ebisike, community engagement specialist at House of Ruth Maryland.

The organization also provides coordinators who can assist with safety planning and maintains a shelter with over 80 beds for those in need.

