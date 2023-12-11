House fire in Southwest Baltimore leaves one person injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is on scene in Southwest Baltimore battling a house fire.

Firefighters arrived at the 4200 block of Potter Street and discovered smoke and fire conditions coming from the first floor.

After performing a scene assessment and 360 degree observation, firefighters began an interior attack of the fire.

One person was discovered inside of the home and received care by paramedics on scene.

While battling the fire, firefighters found holes in the floors of the home that could create unsafe conditions, causing the incident commander to order an evacuation of the structure.

The details regarding the victims injuries are not known.

Officials have not yet discovered the cause of the fire, no other injuries have been reported.