Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

House fire in Southwest Baltimore leaves one person injured

Generic fire truck
Copyright Associated Press
File
Generic fire truck
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 16:30:31-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is on scene in Southwest Baltimore battling a house fire.

Firefighters arrived at the 4200 block of Potter Street and discovered smoke and fire conditions coming from the first floor.

After performing a scene assessment and 360 degree observation, firefighters began an interior attack of the fire.

One person was discovered inside of the home and received care by paramedics on scene.

While battling the fire, firefighters found holes in the floors of the home that could create unsafe conditions, causing the incident commander to order an evacuation of the structure.

The details regarding the victims injuries are not known.

Officials have not yet discovered the cause of the fire, no other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices