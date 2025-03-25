House fire in Pasadena leaves 62-year-old man dead, fire officials say

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Pasadena Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 12:26 am from a BGE contractor working in the area of Hickory Point Road and reported that the front of the home had fire showing from the first floor.

Firefighters arrived on the scene, entered the house and got the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

While conducting searches, they found a man dead where investigators believe the fire started.

That victim was identified as 62-year-old Stephen Geisendaffer Sr., who was the sole occupant in the house.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined, smoke detectors were also present in the home and fully functioning.