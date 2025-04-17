House fire in Charles County leaves two people dead

FAULKNER, Md. — The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is working to determine what caused a fire in Charles County Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 9600 block of Brunswick Road around 6:15 am and found a two-story home on fire.

At the time of their arrival, firefighters learned that the home owners were not accounted for.

Firefighters encountered hoarding conditions inside of the home while during suppression efforts.

50 firefighters battled the blaze and brought it under control in two hours.

Firefighters performed search operations and found the owners, 62-year-old Robert Bowling and 70-year-old Kim Dickens, dead on the second floor.

One of the tenants of the home was able to escape unharmed.

Damages to the home are estimated to be $175,000, with an additional $75,000 to the structure's contents.

Officials say smoke alarms were found in the home, but it is not clear if they were working at the time of the incident.