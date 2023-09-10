Watch Now
House fire in Carroll County caused by lightning strike, fire officials say

Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 10, 2023
CARROLL COUNTY — Storms were fierce in Maryland over the weekend and one home in Carroll County was impacted greatly.

On Saturday, members of the Sykesville Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Louisville Road for a house fire.

After almost two hours, the fire was put out. A dog was also rescued from the home.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damages and the home is considered lost.

