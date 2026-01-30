House Democrats advance bill to redraw congressional map despite Republican push back

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland House of Delegates engaged in heated debate Friday as Democrats pushed forward legislation to redraw the state's congressional maps, despite strong Republican push back and uncertain prospects in the Senate.

The controversial bill passed to third reader, requiring just one more vote before heading to the Senate. However, the legislation faces significant a obstacle in Senate President Bill Ferguson.

"It's wrong to mid cycle redistrict for partisan purposes. We're saying it. We're putting it in writing, and we encourage our colleagues across the aisle to also do the right thing because I'm tired of the moral high ground conversations," said Delegate Jesse Pippy, a Republican representing Carroll and Frederick counties.

Democrats defended the redistricting effort, with Delegate C.T. Wilson of Charles County referencing previous political pressure on redistricting decisions.

"We keep glazing over that moment like it's not a big thing when a president calls and demands five seats in mid cycle redistricting, like you said, something that's just unheard of and gets them," Wilson said.

The legislation includes a constitutional amendment, which Republicans argue is only necessary because the proposed maps would not comply with the current state constitution's requirements for compactness and continuity.

"If you turned in the maps without this constitutional amendment attached to it, well, most likely they're under court challenge, these maps are gonna get kicked out because they're not compact and they're not continuous," said Delegate Matt Morgan, a Republican from St. Mary's County.

"I have the utmost confidence in the constitutionality of this," Wilson said.

Despite the House advancement, Senate President Ferguson's opposition signals trouble ahead for the legislation.

"We're gonna do what we need to do in order to stand up for our values. In the Senate we have consistently shown in our values year over year that we have prioritized our work," Ferguson said.

The bill is not expected to be brought to a vote in the Senate.

