House debates Maryland's budget as deficit closing decisions become clearer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — All eyes in Annapolis were on a marathon of debate in Maryland's House of Delegates.

House Republicans kicked things off by proposing a major amendment to eliminate all the tax and fee increases proposed, and balance the budget on cuts.

"The amendment that is before you, if adopted, would resolve the need, we believe, I believe, according to the analysis that we've received from the non-partisan department of legislative services the need to have the highest tax increase in Maryland history," said Delegate Jason Buckel, sponsor of the amendment.

The amendment would have cut things like medicaid enrollment, open state positions and cost of living increases for state employees.

"At least Maryland Republicans are being honest right, that they want to cut medicaid, here it is. At least Maryland Republicans are being honest that they want to obliterate public education in our state," said Delegate Ben Barnes about the proposal.

The amendment failed with 99 votes against it.

Republicans consistently said they were left in the dark on the budget, claiming Democrats only gave them access to it just a few days ago.

Democrats pushed back at the idea.

"138 budget hearings went through every line, line by line, went through and identified cuts that we could take, 138 hearings, hundreds of hours and guess who's on every subcommittee, multiple Republicans on every subcommittee," said Barnes.

In total, Republicans proposed 23 different floor amendments to the budget bill and the BRFA, all ended with the same result.

"There being 99 votes in the negative, the amendment fails," announced Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones.

The House has one more vote on the budget, then the Senate gets its turn to make changes.

The state is also grappling with a bill the amend the blueprint for Maryland's future.

The House, Senate and Governor's proposals are all a bit different, setting up for a showdown in the final weeks.