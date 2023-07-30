House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Harford County

JOPPA, Md. — Two people were displaced after their was house caught fire from a lightning strike on Saturday afternoon.

It all began just before 5:00pm, firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Riverwood Circle for a two-story home that was on fire.

Officials say one of the occupants were home when they heard a loud 'boom' sound.

Once he found the heavy smoke, the occupant called 911 and left the home.

The fire was contained to the attic with smoke, water, and fire damage to the first and second floor.

Fire officials say the fire took 30 minutes to get under control with the help of 50 firefighters.

One firefighter from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

They are said to be in stable condition.

Both occupants of the house are being assisted by friends and family.

Fire officials say the total estimated loss from the fire is about $75,000.