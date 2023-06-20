Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hotel guest robbed by gunmen posing as housekeepers

You Can Stay At This Hotel For $1 A Night—but They’ll Livestream You Sleeping Online
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
You Can Stay At This Hotel For $1 A Night—but They’ll Livestream You Sleeping Online
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 12:00:23-04

LINTHICUM, Md. — Police say a hotel guest in Linthicum was robbed by a pair of gunmen posing as housekeepers.

It happened June 19 at the Extended Stay on International Drive.

The victim reported hearing a knock at their room door, with someone stating "housekeeping."

Upon opening the door, the suspects allegedly pointed a gun demanding money from the guest.

They ended up fleeing with cell phones, money, and the victim's ID.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices