Hotel guest robbed by gunmen posing as housekeepers

LINTHICUM, Md. — Police say a hotel guest in Linthicum was robbed by a pair of gunmen posing as housekeepers.

It happened June 19 at the Extended Stay on International Drive.

The victim reported hearing a knock at their room door, with someone stating "housekeeping."

Upon opening the door, the suspects allegedly pointed a gun demanding money from the guest.

They ended up fleeing with cell phones, money, and the victim's ID.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700.