Hot wheels in Howard County

HANOVER, Md. — She awoke at her apartment in the high-scale Dartmoor Place at Oxford Square in Hanover on Tuesday morning, and 25-year-old Asia Newman was getting ready for a scheduled surgery when she had car problems.

Pieces were missing from her 2025 Toyota Camry.

“So my fiance, he was leaving to go get the car, because we were running a little late, and I was going to meet him down here at the bottom,” recalled Newman, “He went over there and saw that my car was missing wheels.”

Newman says the complex has video showing the thieves breaking through the gate to the garage at 3:20 in the morning targeting her car and another Toyota as well.

“They said it was Brown men wearing ski masks and a pickup truck, and they said the license plate wasn’t visible,” said Newman.

A brazen crime, stripping eight tires from two vehicles and leaving both teetering on plastic beverage crates.

“Everything is pretty security-equipped,” said Boma Kollie, another resident who parks her own Toyota in the same garage, “You know. We’ve got cameras everywhere so I don’t know.”

While some may right this off simply as a property crime, Newman begs to differ. It has cost her far more than you might have thought.

There’s the cost of replacing the wheels and tires, along with repairing damage to the frame.

“I have to pay a $1,000 deductible,” said Newman, “They’re gonna like… Apparently, the damage is like $8,000, because they left my car on milk cartons.”

And then there’s the matter of finding other means of transportation to work, which can carry its own cost.

“I work in Nottingham. An Uber or Lyft is between 57 and 163 dollars,” said Newman, “They fired me.”