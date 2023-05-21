Horse racing activists gather outside Pimlico Race Course

BALTIMORE — Right outside Pimlico Race Course was a protest against horse racing on Saturday.

Activists lined the streets, calling for an end to the sport.

Within the last couple of weeks, eight horses died at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The latest death happened Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Equine physiology professor answers questions ahead of Preakness

Horseracing Wrongs wants to bring these deaths to the public's attention.

"To encourage the public to take a closer look at horse racing, take a closer look at this industry, and to recognize all the horses who have died at this track, at Laurel Park, and beyond, including the horses that have died in the two other legs of the triple crown. We ask that people not bet, not attend, and not gamble on these horses lives," said Bailey Chapman, an activist with Horseracing Wrongs.

According to the group, an average of 35 horses die every year at Maryland tracks.

