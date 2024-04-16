Horse at Laurel Park Racetrack tests positive for Equine Herpesvirus

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A horse at Laurel Park Racetrack in Anne Arundel County tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1), the Maryland Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The index horse is under quarantine recovering.

The barn where the horse was located has been placed on a hold order by the department, stopping movement until exposed horses have been cleared for release.

Previously, the horse was house in an isolated barn with 104 other horses.

Owners are cautioned to monitor horses carefully and should contact their private veterinarians to arrange for EHV-1 testing if a horse starts showing symptoms.