Hopkins to construct new facility for Bloomberg School of Public Health

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University is set to build a seven-floor new building for the Bloomberg School of Public Health on the main Hopkins campus in East Baltimore.

The university unveiled details about the plans at the city's architecture/design meeting Friday morning, announcing that it would be 250,000 square feet. The building is expected to be completed in late 2026; a groundbreaking will happen in early 2024.

It will be located at the corner of McElderry and Washington streets, next to the school's current building. A smaller adjacent building that houses the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation Children's House will be rebuilt nearby in East Baltimore; the university said more details will be coming soon.

The university says the School of Public Health has outgrown the current space and this will connect to the main Wolfe Street building. It will also feature an expansion to the School of Nursing courtyard.

Hopkins did not disclose a cost for the building.

The facility's ground floor will house the offices of SOURCE, Hopkins' community engagement and service-learning center. The center will be working with more than 100 community-based city organizations.

Bloomberg School of Public Health Dean Ellen MacKenzie said in a statement:

Our goal is to create a vibrant space where researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and students collaborate seamlessly to address the most pressing challenges facing us today. We are excited to create an environment that nurtures innovation and incubates ideas that can advance public health globally."

The Bloomberg school is the country's largest and oldest school of public health, with more than 3,600 students and 1,700 faculty members.