BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s graduation week at Johns Hopkins University and one student is receiving a degree 65 years in the making.

WATCH: Hopkins student gets degree 65 years in the making Hopkins student gets degree 65 years in the making

Myrna Blyth got her undergraduate degree in 1960 at Bennington College in Vermont. She’s a successful businesswoman, writer and mother.

During the pandemic, she says she got bored with binge-watching TV and decided to go back to school. And Monday, at age 86, she crossed the finish line, earning a master’s degree in liberal arts.

We caught up with Myrna before the ceremony.

“My sons have, one has two masters’, one has a master’s and a law degree,” she says. “If they could do it, I could do it. So, I applied, they asked for my college degree. I said I thought it was engraved on stone, but they found it and I started taking classes. I really loved it.”

Myrna‘s retiring from her job in June and thinking about a Ph.D. Meanwhile, she’ll do some more writing, focusing on senior citizens.