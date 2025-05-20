BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s graduation week at Johns Hopkins University and one student is receiving a degree 65 years in the making.
WATCH: Hopkins student gets degree 65 years in the making
Myrna Blyth got her undergraduate degree in 1960 at Bennington College in Vermont. She’s a successful businesswoman, writer and mother.
During the pandemic, she says she got bored with binge-watching TV and decided to go back to school. And Monday, at age 86, she crossed the finish line, earning a master’s degree in liberal arts.
We caught up with Myrna before the ceremony.
“My sons have, one has two masters’, one has a master’s and a law degree,” she says. “If they could do it, I could do it. So, I applied, they asked for my college degree. I said I thought it was engraved on stone, but they found it and I started taking classes. I really loved it.”
Myrna‘s retiring from her job in June and thinking about a Ph.D. Meanwhile, she’ll do some more writing, focusing on senior citizens.