Hopkins patients/staff participate in 'Million Mile Challenge' to fight cancer

BALTIMORE — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and one group wants you to get up and move to find a cure.

Today, patients and staff at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center took part in the 'Million Mile Challenge.'

The month-long challenge comes from the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

It wants everyone participating to walk, run or bike a million miles combined to fund childhood cancer research.

"It's incredibly meaningful to take care of these patients, but as well, to join not just myself, but our whole faculty, right, nurses, staff, pharmacists, right, there's a whole team that's involved to take care of these patients, and we strive to do it the best we can. But our main goal is, what can we do to cure more children? Right? Give them the lives they deserve? And that's the research that we're going to do that," Dr. Brian Ladle, with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, said.

Patients and staff walked a mile to get the foundation that much closer to their million mile goal.