Hope Village turns vacant lot into affordable homes in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new housing development is opening doors for families in more ways than one.

Hope Village turned a vacant lot in the Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore into 13 affordable homes for low-income families in need.

Supporters say a stable, affordable home can help everything else fall into place for struggling families.

"You can just see in their eyes how much it means. It's important that somebody can determine their own fate. If they can have ownership, they're in control and it just means everything in the world," said Stacy Sapperstein with Hope Village.

Each home comes fully furnished and includes a wraparound porch and a side yard. The whole community is run off a solar farm, meaning little to no electric bills.

Hope Village says this is a pilot for a bigger project and plans to give the same treatment to other vacant lots throughout Baltimore.