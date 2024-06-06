Hope Village Oliver community hosts tour with international participants

BALTIMORE — Hope Village Oliver Community held a tour Thursday with international placemaking participants.

The tour lead, Randy Sovich, answered questions from the group on the neighborhood's past and future.

Sovich is also the principal of Baltimore-based RM Sovich Association.

These 13 news homes will serve as a springboard for the 13 homeowners.

Many of these new homeowners have previously been homeless or unable to buy a home due to other obstacles in the process.

The event included representatives from the MD Department of Planning, Amtrak, City of Baltimore Department of Planning and others.

Hope Village is a privately funded community of 13 fully-furnished family homes, created for extremely low-income people or families who have experienced homelessness.

They allow low-income families to have stable housing and build wealth through homeownership.

The 13 homes will be fully stocked with groceries, furniture, and other supplies when the Hope Village Oliver community is unveiled publicly later this fall.