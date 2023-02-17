Hope lives here, at the Bernie House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman too afraid of her past to talk on TV, let the written word tell her story. A story of how Patti Slaughter, the founder of “The Bernie House” saved her life.

How Alice Anne Loftus from Leading Lady Coaching, coached her into her new career as a dog groomer.

How Julie Blamphin from Stretch Your Spirit lent support. And how Joe Calo and Ashley Hesgard from Maxed Out Fitness all got involved making sure the woman of words has money in the bank, her GED, new career and a new home.

To learn more about “The Bernie House,” click here.

Below is a three page letter written by a woman too afraid of her past, but her words will move you. She writes about a mom in and out of her life, in and out of schools.

About picking the wrong men, and about being beaten and bruised.

Through it all, she credits Patti Slaughter and the Bernie House for saving her life.