Hooping to help the homeless: Students at Southampton Middle School raise money for the Harford Family House

BEL AIR, Md. — Well, it’s March Madness and students at Southampton Middle School in Bel Air caught their own basketball fever. They’re raising money to help others in their community.

Hooping to help the homeless. They call it Hoops 4 a Home.

Since 2017, the school has been raising funds for Harford Family House, which operates a 24-hour emergency shelter for families and individuals and provides other housing services to those who need a home.

This year, the school raised more than $31,000, its second largest donation. Monday, they celebrated with a shootout competition.

“It’s really just a three-point contest for the homeless people that need the homes and need the stuff to live,” says Cole Tepper, an eighth-grade student. “And I want them to be happy.”

Cole is the second-highest fundraiser in this year’s contest, raising $2,200.

Eighth grader Ashley Hammen moonwalked her way to a win. She is the top fundraiser this year, raising $2,500 in just over two weeks.

“I know it helps people find homes and just gives people the necessities needed to survive,” she says of the charity.

The teachers got in on the fun, too. The top fundraisers in each grade got to pie smash their favorite teacher.

Then Ashley and Cole, the top two fundraisers in the school, got a special treat, turning the P.E. teachers into ice cream sundaes, toppings and all.

“I’m very proud of my school.,” Ashley says. “I’m very proud of my classmates and peers.”