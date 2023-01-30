Hooper Island Lighthouse sold to Pennsylvania man

CHESAPEAKE BAY — The historic Hooper Island Lighthouse off the eastern shore is off the market.

Rich Cucé of Pennsylvania bought it for $200 thousand.

The lighthouse has been up for auction for weeks.

Cucé says he's wanted to buy it for a long time because of its unique history.

He plans to restore the lighthouse within the next year or so.

After that, he will open to the public so people can learn about and study the Chesapeake Bay and to promote the importance of protecting and preserving the bay.

