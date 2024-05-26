Watch Now
Honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War

Posted at 5:42 PM, May 26, 2024
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Veteran Service organization held its annual Memorial Day service Sunday afternoon. Howard County’s American Legion Post 156, Marine Corps League Detachment 1084, and the color guard from the Howard County Air Patrol were all present at the ceremony at St. John Episcopal Church in Ellicott City.

The noon flag raising happened to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice over 50 years ago. 

“On this Memorial Day weekend, we just want to make sure those in Howard County are especially remembered,” said William Swain of the Marine Corps League. “The whole idea at the end of the day is to honor those 16 names under the flagpole on the memorial that lost their lives in Vietnam.” 

While the flag was raised, all those in attendance gave a salute while the National Anthem was heard through the speakers. Gold Star Family Member Cole Schnorf spoke on the meaning of Memorial Day from his perspective as a veteran.

