Honoring those who have served

BALTIMORE — A somber moment at the base of the Washington Monument in Baltimore to recognize the military service that has ensured our freedom.

“We are here today and laying this wreath, this olive wreath, to symbolize peace and independence and to be here to be thankful for all of those who serve, all of those who fight, all of those who have done things that most people would not sign up to do,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

With that, more than 50 organizations joined in a procession down Charles Street filled with patriotism, pride and gratefulness to those who have put their own lives and those of their families on hold to bear arms on behalf of their countrymen.

This year’s parade comes at a time when the armed forces are having more difficulty meeting their recruiting goals, and also at a time when the U.S. faces a possible escalation in its participation in the conflict in the Middle East.

They are points not lost upon the parade’s grand marshal who also serves as the only African-American woman leading a state military in the country, Major General Janeen Birchead.

“When we raise up our hand and we say, ‘I swear’, that’s what we commit to do and we take that oath seriously,” said Birchead, “So I think it’s important that we continue to not only thank veterans, but insure that we are providing services for them as they transition so then when we talk about strife in the world, we’ll have the recruits."

Veterans, like Melinda Pressley, also lined the streets filled with appreciation.

“I am celebrating, because this is my first Veterans Day parade as a retiree,” said Pressley, “I retired the 1st of October this year.”

“How many years?” we asked.

“30 years,” she replied.

Decades of service, which Pressley says have long been recognized by her friends and family on the home front.

“Baltimore has always had my back,” she added, “It’s a great day to be a vet in Baltimore.”