Honoring the fallen heroes of Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — Honoring those who served and those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Baltimore County Police remembered officers who died in the line of duty, placing ten wreaths in their memory.

Police Chief Robert McCullough spoke of his officers' bravery as they face the unexpected every day.

"We run to danger as others run away. We do it not knowing what may be waiting for us on the horizon or around the corner. We turn toward danger, but we are also running towards the chance to help to make a difference greater in the lives of others," McCullough said.

The most recent officer to die in the line of duty was officer Amy Caprio.

Five years ago, she was killed trying to stop the driver of a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall.

The band behind the wheel, who was 17 at that time, was sentenced to life in prison.

Two others involved were given 30 years.