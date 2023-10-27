Honoring Ronald 'Daddy Kool' Adler

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Ronald Alder was an Essex Institution.

He died this past May at the age of 80.

"Daddy Kool" as we called him had one dying wish, to put this space ship he built up on top of the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River on Eastern Boulevard.

Everybody remembers this space ship for it sat in Daddy Kool's yard on Orems Road along with flags that honor our vets.

He had it in parades, festivals and now thanks to a crane operator who's wife was going into labor, thanks to Power Factor and TD Line Essential for topping the building off.

And the costumes just added to it.

There will be a memorial for Ronnie at the museum, Sunday night.