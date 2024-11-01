'Honoring Our Legacy, A New Chapter': Harriet Tubman added in museum's renaming

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — To widespread applause, Governor Wes Moore cut a ceremonial ribbon with an oversized pair of scissors as the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum began a new chapter with the architect of the Underground Railroad joining some of Maryland’s male pioneers as its namesake.

“So as we stand here today and thinking about the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, one of the things that I think about, especially with my history, Mr. Governor, I think about what my guy Malcolm X said,” Sen. Cory McCray told a crowd gathered outside the museum, “Malcolm X said that the most disrespected person in our country is the Black woman.”

Tubman is often referred to as the foremost freedom fighter and holds a unique place in our country’s history.

Her spirit provides part of a foundation, the country is still building upon today.

“Harriet Tubman, born enslaved on Maryland’s Eastern Shore didn’t just seek her own freedom,” said Del. Shaneka Henson, “She returned again and again and again risking everything to guide others to liberty through the Underground Railroad.”

But renaming the museum also represents a new chapter honoring all Black women’s contributions, including the keynote speaker for the museum’s renaming ceremony in Annapolis—-famous poet, author, and activist Nikki Giovanni who has never held back from speaking her mind and won’t start now at the age of 81.

“We didn’t mind sitting next to them on a bus seat. We weren’t the ones who minded having a hamburger in Greensboro,” said Giovanni.

The renaming ceremony comes on the 160th anniversary of Maryland’s Emancipation Day, and the trio comprised of an inventor, an abolitionist and a freedom fighter all helped pave the way.

“When the story of our journey is written, that’s going to be their fingerprints that are all over it,” said Gov. Moore, “and it’s going to be because of the wonderful names Banneker, Douglass, and Tubman helped to create the paths.”