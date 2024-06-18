Honoring Nathan "Pop" Thomas Sr. of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — They called him "Pop."

Nathan Thomas Sr. dedicated his life to fostering peace in his community.

Now, that community is committed to carry his mission.

Thomas passed away recently.

He was an integral part of peace movements like the 300 Men March, Band of Brovas, and the Baltimore Peace Movement.

To honor his legacy, friends, family, and various peace organizations held a peace walk in Sandtown-Winchester on the way to his funeral.

One of Pop's friends says doing good was just in his genes.

"I believe it's just in his blood. His parents [were] also great, very active in the community. He has a sister who was actually one of the co-founders of the Baltimore Peace Movement. So, it was just in his blood, just in his heart to give, and he did so freely and without hesitation," said David Johnson, president of the Band of Brovas.

Pop was also a homeless advocate, youth mentor, and volunteer football coach.