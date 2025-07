BALTIMORE — A convicted fentanyl trafficker wanted out of California was recently arrested by federal agents in Maryland.

Aarion Emmanuel Torres-Servellon, of Honduras, was picked up by ICE on June 30.

ICE Baltimore Aarion Emmanuel Torres-Servellon

Homeland Security officials say he's been handed over to the U.S. Marshals for violating conditions of supervised release.

ICE said they will retake custody once the case wraps up, at which point Servellon will be deported.