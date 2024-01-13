Homicide suspect in custody following police chase in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a suspect Friday believed to be connected to a homicide in south Baltimore.

Authorities say that shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Washington Boulevard to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to Shock Trauma and was later pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, officers were pursuing a vehicle seen fleeing the scene. During the chase, the car struck a police vehicle and hit a guardrail.

The officers are currently interviewing the driver.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.