Homicide ruled in case of human remains discovered in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A case of human remains discovered last Friday in Northwest Baltimore is officially being investigated as a homicide.

It was around 5:30 that afternoon when police were called to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.

Arriving officers were alerted of a black container sitting outside a property that contained possible remains.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains were human and died as result of a homicide.

It's unclear how or when the unidentified victim was killed.

Meanwhile Baltimore Homicide detectives have also been assigned a shooting case that happened nearly 15-years ago on N. Decker Avenue.

The victim, who was 21-years-old at the time and now lives in Texas, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in the shooting which occurred on March 22, 2008.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.