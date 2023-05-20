Homicide detective investigate a double shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detective are investigating a double shooting in Southeast Baltimore Friday.

Shortly 9 p.m., officer responded to the 200 block of East Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an unidentified individual suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. Due to the 19-year-old’s injuries, homicide detectives were notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.