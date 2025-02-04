Homes evacuated after vehicle strikes house and causes gas leak in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a home in Perry Hall.

The crash in the 5000 block of Cameo Terrace has resulted in a gas leak, causing an evacuation of 50 residents from nearby homes.

Authorities say MDOT buses have been requested for them.

#update VEHICLE vs BUILDING 5000 blk Cameo Terrace #PerryHall | CMD reports approx. 50 residents evacuated | MyBGE working to secure gas line | Maryland Department of Transportation busses requested for residents | Media staging 9400 Scott Moore Way #PerryHall DT1915 TF pic.twitter.com/WPZAv5JcLI — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 4, 2025

The gas line has been shut off.

Officials say there is a possible deck collapse.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*