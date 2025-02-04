Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homes evacuated after vehicle strikes house and causes gas leak in Perry Hall

Generic fire truck
Copyright Associated Press
File
Generic fire truck
Posted
and last updated

PERRY HALL, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a home in Perry Hall.

The crash in the 5000 block of Cameo Terrace has resulted in a gas leak, causing an evacuation of 50 residents from nearby homes.

Authorities say MDOT buses have been requested for them.

The gas line has been shut off.

Officials say there is a possible deck collapse.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are