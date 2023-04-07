Homeless man accused of making making violent threats, targeting Masonic lodges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A homeless man faces charges for allegedly vandalizing several Maryland Masonic Lodges.

Anne Arundel County Police were first made aware on March 13.

That's when officers were called to the lodge on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Someone smeared red paint on the doors and windows of the building, leaving a threatening seven page letter and note that read in part "Notice of pending counter ritual," and "Don't forget blood for blood, you're welcome because I did not have to warn again."

Camera footage shows the masked suspect taping the letter to the front door of the lodge two days prior, and coming back earlier in the day before police arrived.

Officers were able to get a good description of the suspect but hadn't yet located him.

About a week later, the same person returned this time shattering the lodge window with a rock and setting the front steps on fire.

On the rock written in black lettering was "drop dead sore losers abusers cheaters toddlers."

Another disturbing message was left on a picnic table outside the building saying, "you had enough warnings blood shed will begin see you at your homes."

A day later, police received reports of property damage at the home of the Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge in Annapolis.

Again officers found smeared red paint and a message stating "you kill my friends I kill you."

Other writings left at the location indicated the same person was responsible, and that he was planning on targeting various other Masonic locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

That same day, two other similar incidents were reported at the Rising Sun and Annapolis Masonic lodges.

The suspect's description in each case was the same.

The next day police saw saw the man walking along Taylor Avenue in Annapolis, and took him into custody.

He was identified as 43-year-old Michael Paul Ozalas. At the time of his arrest, Ozalas was wearing a sweatshirt with red paint splattered on it. On the back it said "which Mason will be first?" Ozalas refused to answer questions from detectives.

Charges include one count of making a threat of mass violence and three counts of malicious burning.

Although no true motive was revealed, police are considering the case closed, suggesting there's no further evidence of threats towards Masonic lodges in the area.

Ozalas remains held without bail.